Protestors supporting Indian farmers demonstrate in NYC

“We are here today to challenge India, who has carried out the genocide of Sikhs and enacted farm bills to carry out the homicide of the Sikhs and the farmers of Punjab and Haryana," said Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, of Philadelphia, the president of the Council of Khalistan. "And so we are here to challenge India under their constitution. It has attacked the Sikh identity and Sikh religious institutions.”

Organizers said other protests were planned at consulates in other parts of the country on Tuesday. Other solidarity protests have been held around the United States in the last two months, in cities including Houston and San Francisco.

In India on Republic Day, tens of thousands of farmers stormed the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, breaking through police barricades and shocking onlookers watching as it was broadcast on live television.

Indian authorities used tear gas, water cannons and placed large trucks and buses in roads to try to hold back crowd, including rows upon rows of tractors. Police said one protester died after his tractor overturned, but farmers said he was shot. Several bloodied protesters could be seen in television footage.

Protesters gather outside the Consulate General of India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers have marched, rode horses and drove long lines of tractors into India's capital, breaking through police barricades to storm the historic Red Fort. The farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of new laws that they say will favor large corporate farms and devastate the earnings of smaller scale farmers. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of India’s constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

