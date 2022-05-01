Protesting miners stop speech by South Africa's president

Shortly after that Ramaphosa was forced to give up his speech altogether when angry miners stormed the field and overwhelmed police surrounding the stage at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. Ramaphosa's security guards whisked him away from the venue.

The striking workers have become even angrier in recent days over reports that Sibanye-Stillwater’s CEO, Neal Froneman, earned more than 300 million rand ($19 million) in 2021 in salary payments and company share schemes.

Rustenburg in North West Province is a tumultuous area for Ramaphosa and South Africa's ruling African National Congress party. Many union members continue to blame them for the Marikana massacre, where 34 miners were shot dead by police during a strike at the Lonmin mine in 2012, when Ramaphosa was a non-executive director of Lonmin.

The tumultuous scene Sunday indicates the challenges that Ramaphosa faces later this year in his effort to be reelected head of the ANC as the unions are a key constituency of the party.

Disgruntled miners clash with police at a May Day rally in Rustenburg, South Africa, Sunday May 1, 2022. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa abandoned his speech in the mining town after striking mineworkers stormed the stage. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

