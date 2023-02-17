Protesters storm Suriname parliament over high fuel prices

Protesters in the capital, Paramaribo, overwhelmed police who had fired tear gas to try to control the crowd. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were injuries in the melee.

The protesters demanded the resignation President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, who recently ended the state subsidies for fuel and electricity on the recommendation of the International Monetary Fund. Demonstrators also were upset about inflation in the prices of other basic goods and the weakening of the Suriname dollar.