Protesters in France denounce COVID-19 health pass

The marches came as France is facing soaring numbers of new infections, driven by the more transmissible delta variant.
In Montpellier, some 7,500 people marched. The city is in the Herault region where the infection rate is above 600 per 100,000 people, among the highest in the country.
Despite the protests, polls have shown that the majority of French people. support the health pass.
As of late Friday, 46.1 million people in France, nearly 68.5% of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot and more than 38.8 million, or 57.5%, had gotten two shots.
Police officers accompany demonstrators as they march during a protest in Paris Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Demonstrators march during a protest in Paris Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Police officers accompany demonstrators as they march during a protest in Paris Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Demonstrators march through the Place de la Republique during a protest in Paris Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Police officers walk past a restaurant as they accompany demonstrators during a protest in Paris Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)
Protesters face French riot police during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A protester wears a sign that reads " I am not vaccinated, Dr Macron will send me to Auschwitz, the vaccine sets you free" in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A protester waves a French flag during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Protesters face French riot police during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A protester places a sticker next to a graffitti that reads "corrupt" on the regional ministry of health, during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Protesters march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Protesters march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
An anti-vaccine protester holds a French flag in Bayonne, southwestern France, Saturday Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
A protester holds a sign reading "I am not anti vaccine, I am pro choice" as she demonstrates in Bayonne, southwestern France, Saturday Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
