Protesters in France denounce COVID-19 health pass

The marches came as France is facing soaring numbers of new infections, driven by the more transmissible delta variant.

In Montpellier, some 7,500 people marched. The city is in the Herault region where the infection rate is above 600 per 100,000 people, among the highest in the country.

Despite the protests, polls have shown that the majority of French people. support the health pass.

As of late Friday, 46.1 million people in France, nearly 68.5% of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot and more than 38.8 million, or 57.5%, had gotten two shots.

Caption Police officers accompany demonstrators as they march during a protest in Paris Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Protesters are rallying in Paris and other parts of France as they continue to show their opposition to France's introduction of a COVID-19 passes to access restaurants, hospitality venues, cultural sites and domestic travel. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

Caption Demonstrators march during a protest in Paris Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Protesters are rallying in Paris and other parts of France as they continue to show their opposition to France's introduction of a COVID-19 passes to access restaurants, hospitality venues, cultural sites and domestic travel. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant

Caption Protesters face French riot police during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in dozens of cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurant, long-distance trains and other venues. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption A protester wears a sign that reads " I am not vaccinated, Dr Macron will send me to Auschwitz, the vaccine sets you free" in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in dozens of cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurant, long-distance trains and other venues. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption A protester waves a French flag during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in dozens of cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurant, long-distance trains and other venues. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption A protester places a sticker next to a graffitti that reads "corrupt" on the regional ministry of health, during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in dozens of cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to access restaurant, long-distance trains and other venues. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption An anti-vaccine protester holds a French flag in Bayonne, southwestern France, Saturday Aug. 14, 2021. Protesters are rallying in Paris and other parts of France as they continue to show their opposition to France's introduction of a COVID-19 passes to access restaurants, hospitality venues, cultural sites and domestic travel. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme