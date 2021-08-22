Protesters clash in Portland after opposing gatherings

Demonstrations associated with anti-fascists had earlier drawn more than 200 people downtown.

The plans for the opposing demonstrations had prompted Portland police to call in all available police personnel.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite expecting clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not name the groups expected to gather that “may choose to confront one another.”

Oregon State Police, the sheriff’s office and other local partners were also helping address the situation.

Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have resulted in violent clashes. Sunday’s event falls on the one-year anniversary of a particularly violent political clash in which the opposing groups brawled on the street next to police headquarters for hours.

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys gather for a rally in an abandoned parking lot on the outskirts of town on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore.

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys unfurl a banner at a rally in an abandoned parking lot on the outskirts of town on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore.

Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, a member of the far-right group Proud Boys, fires paintball rounds at anti-fascist protesters as they depart from their rally on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore.

An anti-fascist protester receives medical attention after getting hit in the face with a paintball round fired by members of the far-right group Proud Boys as the two groups clashed in Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore.

A man reacts after anti-fascist protesters drove towards members of the far-right group Proud Boys as they rally in an abandoned parking lot on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore.

Proud Boy Tusitala "Tiny" Toese walks away after speaking to the press following clashes with anti-fascist protesters on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore.