Protesters ask Turkey to stop alleged chemical weapons use

“The federal government recently declared that it sees no way for an international investigation into the Turkish use of chemical weapons. From our point of view, this is scandalous,” said Zübeyde Zümrüt of Kon-Med. “The federal government supports the regime in Ankara politically, financially and also militarily. If the federal government remains inactive in the face of these crimes, we believe that it is jointly responsible for the crimes in Kurdistan.”

Last month, Turkish police detained Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, president of the Turkish Medical Association, after she called for an independent investigation into allegations that Turkey's military had used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants.

Fincanci, a leading human rights activist, was detained on charges of disseminating “terrorist propaganda,” according to the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office.

Turkey has been conducting a series of military operations in northern Iraq since 2019, saying it's targeting the PKK to prevent it from launching cross-border attacks on Turkey.