Protest song played for Hong Kong rugby team in South Korea

Union officials said they’ve apologized to the Asia Rugby Union as well as to the Hong Kong and Chinese sides about the incident.

They said staff of the mainland Chinese team also competing at the tournament notified them of the error.

The organizers announced an apology both in Korean and English at the stadium after the game and the official Chinese national anthem was played for the winning Hong Kong team during the award ceremony, the officials said on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to media on the matter.

According to the officials, a person handing the playing of the national anthems accidentally chose the protesters' song saved in a computer file folder named “Hong Kong.” They had mistakenly saved that song without knowing it’s linked to protesters before each tournament competitor submitted the recordings of their countries’ respective national anthems, the officials said.

In 2019, thousands of Hong Kong soccer fans booed loudly at the Chinese national anthem when the song was played before a World Cup qualifier match. The crowd broke out into singing "Glory to Hong Kong" at the event and brought the city's protests into the sports realm.

In September, a man who paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II near the British Consulate in Hong Kong was arrested for alleged sedition. Local media reported he had played songs on a harmonica including "Glory to Hong Kong."

_____

Leung reported from Hong Kong.