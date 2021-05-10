Prost! Bavaria opens some of its famous beer gardens again

Under the new guidelines in Bavaria, it takes about a week for a region to be able to reopen outdoor dining and drinking areas. More than a dozen areas have already gotten the go-ahead.

Yet even when allowed to reopen, patrons must obey strict mask-wearing and social distancing regulations.

The improvement in Germany's virus situation came too late for Bavaria's beloved Oktoberfest celebrations this year. The festivities were canceled for a second year in a row due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 during a global pandemic. Oktoberfest typically attracts about 6 million visitors from around the world.

Underlining the fact that the pandemic is far from over in Germany, the country’s top security official, Interior Ministry Horst Seehofer, has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Monday.

Seehofer’s spokesman, Steve Alter, told the dpa news agency that the popular Bavarian politician was in quarantine at home and is exhibiting no symptoms.

The 71-year-old minister had previously told reporters he received his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on April 14, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

___

Follow more of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

An elderly man drinks beer during sunny weather on the re-opening day of beer gardens, following the lifting of measures to avoid the spread of the corona virus, at lake 'Ammersee' in front of the alps in Inning, Germany, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

An employee of the 'Taxisgarten' beer garden prepares benches and tables for the re-opening in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Employees of the 'Taxisgarten' beer garden prepare benches and tables for the re-opening in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Employees of the 'Taxisgarten' beer garden prepare benches and tables for the re-opening in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Employees of the 'Taxisgarten' beer garden prepare benches and tables for the re-opening in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Employees of the 'Taxisgarten' beer garden prepare benches and tables for the re-opening in Munich, Germany, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Stand-up paddler make their way while people enjoy the sunny weather on the re-opening day of beer gardens, following the lifting of measures to avoid the spread of the corona virus, at lake 'Ammersee' in front of the alps in Inning, Germany, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

People enjoy the sunny weather and drink beer on the re-opening day of beer gardens, following the lifting of measures to avoid the spread of the corona virus, at lake 'Ammersee' in front of the alps in Inning, Germany, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader