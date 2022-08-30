Prosecutors rest in R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child porn case

Defense attorneys haven't said if Kelly might testify. He didn't testify at his earlier federal trial in New York, where a judge sentenced him in June to 30 years in prison for convictions on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. A conviction in Chicago could add years to that sentence.

Kelly’s 2008 state trial revolved around a video prosecutors said showed him sexually abusing Jane. She did not testify at that trial, but told jurors this month that she was the child in the video and Kelly was the adult man.

Kelly sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s. Widespread outrage over his sexual misconduct didn't emerge until after the #MeToo reckoning and the 2019 docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly."

Two Kelly associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants at the Chicago trial. McDavid, a longtime Kelly business manager, is accused of helping Kelly rig the 2008 case. Brown is charged with receiving child pornography. Like Kelly, they have denied wrongdoing.

In this courtroom sketch, Homeland Security Special Agent, Melissa Siffermann testifies during R. Kelly's trial in federal court, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (Cheryl Cook via AP)

In this courtroom sketch, a woman who goes by pseudonym "Jane", left, testifies in R. Kelly's trial in federal court, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (Cheryl Cook via AP)

Combined Shape Caption In this courtroom sketch, a woman who goes by the pseudonym “Jane”, left, testifies in R. Kelly's trial in federal court, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (Cheryl Cook via AP) Credit: Cheryl Cook Credit: Cheryl Cook Combined Shape Caption In this courtroom sketch, a woman who goes by the pseudonym “Jane”, left, testifies in R. Kelly's trial in federal court, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (Cheryl Cook via AP) Credit: Cheryl Cook Credit: Cheryl Cook

In this courtroom sketch, the front of the courtroom is blocked off as a sexually graphic video clip is played for the jury during R. Kelly's trial in federal court, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (Cheryl Cook via AP)