Prosecutors push Biden to prioritize criminal justice reform

The Biden administration has held multiple meetings to discuss and implement measures to address rising gun violence across the country as well as touting money in the COVID-19 relief package for policing. Other talks have focused on prison reforms or the death penalty. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently traveled to Chicago and visited a community group focused on driving down violence in the community.

But the group of prosecutors and law enforcement officials in Tuesday's letter noted much of the discussion around criminal justice reforms neglects to address the importance of prosecutors in the system and policy changes such as ending cash bail and declining to prosecute smaller crimes as ways to address racial inequity, persistent poverty and over incarceration.

“For a president who has very much expressed support for reforming the criminal justice system and a rethinking of the type of tough on crime policies of the ‘80s and ’90s, this is an opportunity to ride the wave of local innovation and pierce the black box of the local prosecutors office, to take the best of what is happening locally and implement it around the country,” Krinsky said.

Under the Fair and Just Prosecution model, the task force would operate outside of the Justice Department and consist of reform-minded prosecutors, civil rights advocates, defense attorneys, crime victims, researchers and those who have been affected by the criminal justice system. The group said the task force should produce a final report in about a year.

The group wants the task force to come up with an implementation plan for its recommendations including an oversight group, and ways to incentivize local prosecutors to enact the recommended reforms through grants and federal policy changes.