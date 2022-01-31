Prosecutors probe pregnant woman's death in Poland

“Another victim of the ban on abortion in Poland: 37-year-old Agnieszka of Częstochowa," the women's group said on Facebook. "We keep shouting #NotOneMore, but the ban on abortion is killing more and more women.”

Under the court's verdict, which drew massive protests, it's illegal in Poland to terminate pregnancy with congenital defects, as was previously possible. It means that an abortion is only possible when the pregnancy threatens the woman's health or life, or if it results from crime like rape or incest.

The specialized hospital in Czestochowa says all necessary and available treatment procedures have been applied in efforts to save the three lives and that no other factors influenced its medical decisions.

It said that two days before her death the woman tested positive for COVID-19 and her condition was deteriorating. She was rushed to another hospital but died there several hours later.

The mother of three, in her first trimester of pregnancy, was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 21 with pain and vomiting. Two days later one of the fetuses died, but the pregnancy was continued to save the other fetus, which, however, died Dec. 29. The pregnancy was terminated on Dec. 31 and the woman remained hospitalized, but was later moved to the neurology ward, the hospital said.

An expert in gynecology, Maciej W. Socha, told the OKO.press portal that the pregnancy could not have been terminated sooner and that the doctors' decisions were right.

“This nightmarish verdict of the Constitutional Court had no influence or connection to this particular situation,” Socha said.

But he added that Poland's near-ban on abortion has had a very stressing effect on women.