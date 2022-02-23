Prosecutors: Jam Master Jay killer rapped in front of mural

In 2020, authorities announced that they had solved the killing of Jay, one of New York City's most enduring mysteries, alleging that Jordan and another man, Ronald Washington, had ambushed him over a cocaine deal gone bad. They said Washington waved a handgun and ordered another person at a recording studio to lie on the ground while Jordan shot Jay in the head Oct. 30, 2002.

Defense lawyers have argued for Jordan's release on $1 million bond by claiming there are “credible witnesses who will testify that he was at their home at the same time as the alleged murder.” They also claimed Jordan is at a high risk for contracting COVID-19 because of health issues.

Prosecutors countered that the would-be alibi witnesses aren’t credible. They also described Jordan as “a healthy 39-year-old man ... who remains unvaccinated, despite widespread availability of the vaccine“ at a federal jail.

If convicted, Jordan faces a minimum of 25 years behind bars.