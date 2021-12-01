Prosecutor: No charges in goalie Kivlenieks' fireworks death

Kivlenieks, 24, died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast. Police have said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kivlenieks most recently represented Latvia this spring at the world hockey championship in which he played four games. This past season, he played two games for the Blue Jackets and eight for the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.