Prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case: Arbery was under attack

“All three of these defendants made assumptions, made assumptions about what was going on that day and they made the decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down their street,” prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told jurors Monday. “They shot and killed him. Not because he was a threat to them. But because he wouldn’t stop and talk to them.”

Defense attorneys say the men suspected Arbery had burglarized a house under construction and intended to hold him until police arrived. Prosecutors say there’s no evidence Arbery committed any crimes in the neighborhood. They say the men chased Arbery for five minutes and used their trucks to prevent him from fleeing before McMichael shot him.

Arbery had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed. The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street.

Caption Travis McMichael sits with his attorneys before the start of closing arguments to the jury during the trial of he, and his father Greg McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three men charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

