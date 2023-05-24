Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Grammy winner by police 'reasonably necessary'

The decision in January's fatal shooting of Mark Capps, 54, comes after a review of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report, the autopsy and video evidence, Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk said in a statement.

A Metro Nashville Police officer killed Capps while at his home to arrest him on warrants charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, authorities have said. His 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter told police he had held them in the home at gunpoint, according to police.