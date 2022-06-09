Prosecutor: Driver in fatal Berlin crash seems mentally ill

Witnesses and police said a car drove into pedestrians on a popular shopping street in Berlin. A teacher with the school group from central Germany died, and nine people suffered serious injuries. In all, 31 people were injured, 14 of them students.

Police identified the suspect as a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lives in Berlin. They said he was driving his sister's car and that passerby detained him after he crashed to a halt in a shop window.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said that, by Wednesday evening, authorities had determined that it was an “amok act by a really seriously psychologically impaired person.” She told public broadcaster RBB Inforadio that investigators were “trying ... to find out more from the partially confused statements he is making."

Berlin's top security official, Iris Spranger, told the state legislature that the suspect obtained German citizenship in 2015 and apparently had “psychological problems” in the past. He was known to police because of proceedings for suspected bodily harm, trespassing and slander, but not for political or other extremism, she added.

The car plowed into pedestrians close to the site of a 2016 attack in which an Islamic extremist drove a commandeered truck into a Christmas market, resulting in 13 deaths. Giffey said Wednesday's crash "reopens deep wounds and traumas" associated with that event.

The regional government in central Hesse state said the students who were hit attended 10th-grade — ages roughly 15-17 in Germany — in the town of Bad Arolsen.

State governor Boris Rhein, visiting the town on Thursday, said the students had been on a final-year trip. He said 17 members of the group had been brought home.

Combined Shape Caption A person puts a candle on the floor between flowers and candles at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 9, 2022. On Wednesday June 8, a 29-year-old man drove his car into a group of students killing their teacher and crash into a store. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption A person puts a candle on the floor between flowers and candles at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 9, 2022. On Wednesday June 8, a 29-year-old man drove his car into a group of students killing their teacher and crash into a store. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption People walk past flowers at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 9, 2022. On Wednesday June 8, a 29-year-old man drove his car into a group of students killing their teacher and crash into a store. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption People walk past flowers at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 9, 2022. On Wednesday June 8, a 29-year-old man drove his car into a group of students killing their teacher and crash into a store. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption The outlines of a person are seen on a lane of a junction at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 9, 2022. On Wednesday June 8, a 29-year-old man drove his car into a group of students killing their teacher and crash into a store. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption The outlines of a person are seen on a lane of a junction at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 9, 2022. On Wednesday June 8, a 29-year-old man drove his car into a group of students killing their teacher and crash into a store. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Combined Shape Caption The damaged storefront at the scene of the fatal accident close to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church is pictured in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 9, 2022. On Wednesday June 8, a 29-year-old man drove his car into a group of students killing their teacher and crash into a store. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption The damaged storefront at the scene of the fatal accident close to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church is pictured in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 9, 2022. On Wednesday June 8, a 29-year-old man drove his car into a group of students killing their teacher and crash into a store. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn