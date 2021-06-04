Prosecutor, attorney reprimanded for 'banishment' scheme

In the reprimand order against Bowers, the high court said at least one of the men fled Custer County before his sentencing hearing and was later arrested about 200 miles (320 kilometers) away near Omaha. Bowers did not seek to extradite the man to Custer County, and he was released from custody, the court said. The court did not say what happened to the other man.

Neither Bowers nor Wickham immediately returned phone and email messages left Friday by The Associated Press seeking comment.

Bowers and Wickham both filed responses with the Nebraska Counsel for Discipline conditionally admitting the violations and waiving any challenges to the accusations in exchange for the reprimands.

The reprimand does not affect either attorney's ability to practice law but does require them to disclose the reprimand if they seek to practice law in another state where they're not licensed.