Prosecutor: After killing 8 on bike path, motorist was happy

“He targeted his victims without mercy,” Richman said. That night, the prosecutor added, “he smiled. He was proud. He was happy with what he had done that day. He was happy about the terrorist attack ... He had done what he came to do."

Richman said Saipov only stopped his motorized rampage when he struck a small school bus, injuring children. Otherwise, he said, Saipov planned to head to the Brooklyn Bridge and kill as many people as he could there. He was arrested after he pointed black pellet and paintball guns at a police officer, who shot him.

During the trial, defense lawyers haven't contested that Saipov carried out the attack.

But they say he should be acquitted of a racketeering charge because prosecutors were wrong to claim that he carried out the attack so that the Islamic State group would let him become a member.

Defense lawyer David Patton said Saipov was expecting to die in the attack.

“He did not expect to be here before all of you and did not expect to be joining any organization,” Patton said. And that, he added, means Saipov is not guilty of racketeering.

Patton said that to do something “as awful” as what his client did, he had to already consider himself a member of the Islamic State group.

He said Saipov had an “expectation that he would die by police shooting.”

Saipov, who has been imprisoned without bail since the attack, legally moved to the U.S. from Uzbekistan in 2010. He lived in Ohio and Florida before joining his family in Paterson, New Jersey.

