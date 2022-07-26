Prosecutor accuses gang of setting Haiti courthouse on fire

The courthouse fire occurred a month after another gang raided the Court of First Instance in downtown Port-au-Prince, looting and burning case files and pieces of evidence. The gang still retains control of a portion of that courthouse.

Gangs throughout Haiti’s capital and beyond have grown more powerful since the July 7, 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Kidnappings have skyrocketed and increasingly violent turf wars have shut down the main roads leading to the country’s northern and southern regions.

The United Nations has warned that Haiti’s National Police needs immediate help to fight crime and violence even as the United States and other countries continue to provide training and resources to help strengthen an agency that has only 12,800 active police officers serving a country of more than 11 million people.

Police also have been trying to quell recent gang violence in the capital’s Cite de Soleil slum, where the U.N. says more than 470 people have been killed, injured or disappeared in the span of one week. Another estimated 3,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in that neighborhood.