Prosecution, defense get wins with Alex Murdaugh lead agent

Much of the focus of the questioning was on the wounds to Paul Murdaugh, especially the second fatal wound that traveled at a steeper, upward angle from just above his waist and through his head.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian got a ruler, a protector and easel to draw the position of the shot and then moved on to a personal demonstration with a shotgun that wasn't the weapon used in the killings.

His point was to show jurors the shooter would have either been squatting or holding the shotgun with its powerful kickback at an odd angle.

Or, "the shooter was a very short person?" asked Harpootlian, who represents the 6-foot-4 (1.93-meter) Murdaugh.

Prosecutors also tried to bring two-dimensional sketches to life as Kinsey testified about the wounds to Maggie Murdaugh.

Kinsey said the first two shots hit her as she was standing or running, but she appeared to be on her hands and knees when the third, fatal shot was fired that went through her chest and into her head.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters illustrated this by getting on the courtroom floor as Kinsey used a wooden rod to show the direction of the shots.

Prosecutors have said they will be ending their case soon, but Judge Clifton Newman has ruled they can present evidence about Alex Murdaugh being shot on the side of a lonely road near his home in September 2021.

Murdaugh originally said he was shot changing a flat tire, but later said he had asked a friend to kill him so his surviving son could get a $10 million life insurance policy. The gunman's shot only grazed his head.

