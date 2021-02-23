Proposed US legislation would target Honduras president

Such a designation would be a tremendous reversal of fortunes for a president who frequently cites Honduras’ active participation in the U.S. war on drugs whenever U.S. prosecutors in New York suggest his political rise was funded in part by drug traffickers. He has not been charged.

The bill also seeks to prohibit the export of defense items such as tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets that Honduran security forces have deployed in recent years against protesters. The U.S. government would actively oppose loans to Honduras’ security forces from multilateral development banks.

It calls on the Honduran government to talk to the United Nations about establishing an anti-corruption mission in the style of one that had success in Guatemala. Under Hernández, a mission backed by the Organization of American States was not renewed after it began to implicate a number of federal lawmakers in corruption scandals.

Earlier this month, Hernández again denied any connection to drug trafficking after U.S. prosecutors filed documents in an upcoming drug trafficker’s trial suggesting the president was under investigation. Hernández’s brother Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández was convicted in New York of a drug conspiracy in 2019.

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with his Honduran counterpart about cooperation between the two countries’ governments.

Under the administration of President Donald Trump, immigration overshadowed everything else in the relationship. Biden has spoken about development support for so-called Northern Triangle countries to address the root causes of migration, but Blinken also included “corruption and lack of respect for human rights” as causes of migration, according to a State Department summary of the call.