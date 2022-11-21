Proposed merger of two publishing giants is officially over

“However, we have to accept Paramount’s decision not to move forward,” the publisher's statement reads.

The proposed merger of the two publishing giants, which would have resulted in by far the biggest book publishing house in U.S. history, was first announced late in 2020. But the Justice Department sued last year, contending that the new combination would stifle competition for best-selling books and lead to lower advances for authors. U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan seemed to favor the government's arguments during the 3-week trial and issued a decision in late October agreeing that the merger would damage book publishing.

Her ruling was a break from decades of precedent, when numerous publishing mergers were allowed with little objection, and fit a larger pattern of the Biden administration's efforts to more forcefully apply antitrust law.

On Monday, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp issued a company memo expressing optimism about the publisher's future.

“We will be celebrating our 100th anniversary in April of 2024, regardless of who our owner is — and we will have much to celebrate,” he wrote.