Prominent Indian business leader Cyrus Mistry dies at 54

“I was convinced he was destined for greatness," said Anand Mahindra, an Indian business leader. "If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him.”

Mistry owned an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons through his company, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. In 2018, his net worth was approximately $10 billion.

Mistry joined the family construction company, Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Ltd., as managing director in 1991.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.