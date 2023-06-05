Prominent figure in German far-right party charged over alleged Nazi slogan

Prosecutors in the eastern city of Halle said that Björn Höcke was charged with public use of a symbol of an unconstitutional organization. Höcke, an influential figure on the hard right of Alternative for Germany, heads his party's branch in the neighboring eastern state of Thuringia.

Höcke is accused of ending a speech to some 250 people in Merseburg in May 2021 with the words “Everything for Germany!”