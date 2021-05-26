Program touts franchise opportunities for minorities, women

The Yum Center for Global Franchise Excellence will create the first business program of its kind at a public university, a joint statement from the company and the school said. It will provide online education to current and potential franchisees and will focus on recruiting underrepresented people to explore franchising as a way to entrepreneurship, the statement said.

The center is part of an initiative by Yum Brands to spend $100 million over five years to promote inclusion, education and entrepreneurship for employees and communities around the world.