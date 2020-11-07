Profit jumps 82% at Buffett's firm but virus hurts business

Berkshire said Saturday that it earned $30.1 billion, or $18,994 per Class A share, during the quarter. That's up from $16.5 billion, or $10,119 per Class A share, a year ago. Most of the gains were due to a $24.8 billion improvement in the estimated value of Berkshire's investments, which include large stakes in Apple and Bank of America.

Buffett maintains that Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings declined by 32%, to $5.49 billion, or $3,452.45 per Class A share. That's down from $8.07 billion, or $4,943.04 per Class A share, a year earlier.