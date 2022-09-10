Proenza Schouler turns on the waterworks at NY Fashion Week

To be clear, the water wasn't actually wet, but rendered in video installations. Still, the soothing waterfalls set a strong sense of mood for the clothes on display in Friday's runway show — particularly the cascading ruffles gracing a number of the ensembles, either spilling down the back of a dress or “dripping” down a long sleeve.

In the Hall des Lumières exhibition space, set in the old Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank Building (an early example of a New York building in Beaux-Arts style), designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCullough presented a collection they said was a mix of their personal histories — in their own words, “the sensuous and fiery qualities of Lazaro’s Latin roots coupled with the pragmatism and grit of Jack’s American experience.” Water, the duo said, was chosen as a symbol of life.