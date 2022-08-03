Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

Yang, the 66-year-old producer of “The Joy Luck Club” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt," becomes the fourth woman to lead the organization behind the Oscars. Elected by the academy's 54-member board, Yang succeeds outgoing president David Rubin, the veteran casting director, who is stepping down after three years due to term limits.

Along with academy chief executive Bill Kramer, the former Academy Museum director who was named to the post in June, Yang will be tasked with shepherding the academy through continued evolution in the film industry and with stabilizing the Academy Awards, which in recent years have been beset by scandal and declining ratings.