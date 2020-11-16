Pro-Western candidate wins Moldovan presidential election

“I call for calm and peace, absolutely no disturbances or protests, we must not allow any destabilization of the country," he said.

The current pro-Russian government controls only 51 of 101 seats in the parliament. The new president can dissolve parliament if the prime minister resigns and there are two failed attempts to find a successor.

Commenting on Sandu's win, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Moscow respects “the choice of the Moldovan people” and hopes to establish “a working relationship” with the new president.

“We know that Maia Sandu said she would work in the interests of the Moldovan people, and we’re convinced that building good and close relations, cooperation in all areas with our country, Russia, is in the interest of the Moldovan people,” Peskov told reporters.

Ever since gaining independence a year after the Soviet collapse in 1991, Moldova has been divided between those favoring closer relations with Europe and those who prefer stronger links with Moscow.

Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe with nearly 1.2 million of its people estimated to be living abroad. It relies heavily on remittances, and closer ties with the EU are generally seen as more likely than those with Moscow to lead to a long-elusive political stability and economic recovery.

Yet in this election, those choices might have been overshadowed by the heavy social and economic toll inflicted on Moldova by the coronavirus pandemic. So far, the nation of 3.5 million people has tallied close to 89,000 virus cases and over 2,000 deaths. On Saturday, it reported a record 1,411 new daily infections.

In 2014, while it was run by a pro-European coalition, Moldova signed a deal on closer political and economic ties with the EU, now a bloc of 27 nations. However, Brussels has since been increasingly critical of Moldova’s progress on reforms.

Election officials wearing biohazard suits, for protection against the COVID-19 infection, carry a mobile ballot box while visiting voters with mobility issues during the presidential elections in Hrusova, Moldova, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Moldovans returned to the polls Sunday for the second round of voting in the country's presidential election, facing a choice between the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent and his popular pro-Western challenger after former prime minister, Maia Sandu, who beat the odds to win the first round on November 1 with over 36 percent of to vote, leaving the incumbent, President Igor Dodon, trailing her by over 3.5 points. (AP Photo/Roveliu Buga) Credit: Roveliu Buga Credit: Roveliu Buga

An election official wearing a biohazard suit, for protection against the COVID-19 infection, holds a mobile ballot box as an elderly lady casts her vote in the presidential elections in Hrusova, Moldova, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Moldovans returned to the polls Sunday for the second round of voting in the country's presidential election, facing a choice between the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent and his popular pro-Western challenger after former prime minister, Maia Sandu, who beat the odds to win the first round on November 1 with over 36 percent of to vote, leaving the incumbent, President Igor Dodon, trailing her by over 3.5 points. (AP Photo/Roveliu Buga) Credit: Roveliu Buga Credit: Roveliu Buga

