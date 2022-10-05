Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

“On a normal week, you kind of got a lot of time,” Taylor said about short rest. “So just trying to push as much treatment as I can to see how far I get feeling well before we have to take off.”

The Broncos are three-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. After going 20-12 against the spread over the past two weeks, Pro Picks aims to stay ahead and leans toward the home team in an even matchup.

BRONCOS: 24-20

Los Angeles Chargers (minus 3) at Cleveland

Justin Herbert and the banged-up Chargers (2-2) are back on track. Their defense has to slow teams down in the second half. The Browns (2-2) are a couple of plays away from being 4-0.

BEST BET CHARGERS 28-23

Philadelphia (minus 5 1/2) at Arizona

The Cardinals (2-2) haven’t scored a point in the first quarter and they’re 9-16-1 at home under Kliff Kingsbury. The Eagles (4-0) are the only undefeated team in the NFL. They’ll continue their reunion tour as they face Zach Ertz after dominating Carson Wentz and beating Doug Pederson.

UPSET SPECIAL: CARDINALS 27-24

New York Giants (plus 8) vs Green Bay in London

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (3-1) needed overtime to beat third-string QB Bailey Zappe and the Patriots. The Giants (3-1) have some QB injury concerns, too.

PACKERS 26-16

Tennessee (minus 2 1/2) at Washington

The Titans (2-2) have turned things around after losing their first two games. They’ve scored a touchdown on the opening drive of each game. That might be enough against the struggling Commanders (1-3).

TITANS 24-20

Seattle (plus 5 1/2) at New Orleans

The Seahawks (2-2) are rolling on offense behind Geno Smith, but their defense is struggling. The Saints (1-3) nearly beat Minnesota without Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.

SAINTS 27-20

Pittsburgh (plus 14) at Buffalo

The Steelers (1-3) kick off the Kenny Pickett era after the rookie QB was 10 for 13 with three picks last week in a loss to the Jets. Josh Allen and the Bills (3-1) finally won a one-score game after seven straight losses.

BILLS 30-17

Chicago (plus 7) at Minnesota

The Vikings (3-1) need to get their pass rush going. The Bears (2-2) need to get a pass game.

VIKINGS 27-16

Houston (plus 7 1/2) at Jacksonville

A year ago, it would’ve been hard to believe the Jaguars (2-2) would be touchdown favorites against anyone. Doug Pederson has this team vastly improved. The Texans (0-3-1) have showed fight and stayed competitive.

JAGUARS 26-17

Miami (minus 3 1/2) at New York Jets

Teddy Bridgewater makes his first start for the Dolphins (3-1). Zach Wilson tries to get the Jets to their first 3-2 start since 2017.

DOLPHINS 23-20

Detroit (plus 3) at New England

The Patriots (1-3) turned to Zappe because Mac Jones has an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer sustained a concussion. The Lions (1-3) are allowing a league-high 444.8 yards and 35.3 points per game.

PATRIOTS 24-22

Atlanta (plus 8 1/2) at Tampa Bay

Tom Brady finally got the Buccaneers (2-2) going offensively, but now the defense has major issues. The rebuilding Falcons (2-2) won’t have Cordarrelle Patterson.

BUCCANEERS 31-13

San Francisco (minus 6 1/2) at Carolina

Coming off an impressive Monday night win over the Rams, the 49ers (2-2) need to avoid a letdown against the struggling Panthers (1-3).

49ERS 23-18

Dallas (plus 4 1/2) at Los Angeles Rams

The Rams (2-2) had major problems against San Francisco’s defense. Led by Micah Parsons, the Cowboys (3-1) present plenty of issues for opposing offenses.

RAMS 24-20

Cincinnati (plus 3) at Baltimore

The Bengals (2-2) are coming off extra rest after Joe Burrow led the defending AFC champs to two wins in five days. The Ravens (2-2) would be unbeaten if they could protect double-digit, second-half leads at home. They were outscored 82-38 in two losses to Cincy last year.

RAVENS 31-27

Las Vegas (plus 7 1/2) at Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City’s offense looked unstoppable against a tough Tampa defense. The Chiefs (3-1) have won seven of eight at home over the Raiders (1-3). Las Vegas rode Josh Jacobs’ legs to Josh McDaniels’ first win as Raiders coach.

CHIEFS 30-23

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 11-5. Against spread: 10-6.

Season: Straight up: 38-26. Against spread: 34-30.

Best Bet: Straight up: 1-0. Against spread: 1-0.

Season: Straight up: 3-1. Against spread: 3-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 1-0. Against spread: 1-0.

Season: Straight up: 2-2. Against spread: 2-2

