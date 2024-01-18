BreakingNews
Pro-Palestinian chants ring out again during Asian Cup game

Chants of “free, free Palestine” rang out again during the Palestinian soccer team’s game against United Arab Emirates at the Asian Cup

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By AP Soccer Writer
22 minutes ago
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Chants of "free, free Palestine" rang out again from the crowd during the Palestinian soccer team's game against United Arab Emirates at the Asian Cup on Thursday.

Similar chants were made at the Palestinian team's game against Iran on Sunday.

Just as for that game, a moment's silence was held before kickoff for the lives lost as a result of the "ongoing situation in Palestine." Loud chanting had already rung out around Al Janoub Stadium before the two teams lined up in the center to observe the silence, and it started again shortly after.

Earlier, the Palestinian players applauded fans following the playing of the national anthem and then held a team huddle on the field.

Chants could be heard again after the Group C game kicked off.

