Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
Baby Jonas is here

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baby Jonas is here.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas announced on their Instagram pages Friday that they welcomed their first child together. She said a surrogate gave birth to the couple's baby on Jan. 15.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the couple's statement said.

The couple did not reveal their baby’s name or sex.

In 2018, the actor and musician married in India. The couple were engaged after four months of dating.

