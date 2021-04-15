Princes William, Harry won't walk side-by-side at funeral

Meghan, who is pregnant and living in California with Harry, is not coming to the funeral on the advice of her doctor.

“We’re not going to be drawn into those perceptions of drama or anything like that,’’ a palace spokesman said while speaking on condition of anonymity in line with policy. “This is a funeral and the arrangements have been agreed and they represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”

In another effort to preserve family unity, the palace said senior royals would wear civilian clothes to the funeral. The decision, signed off by the queen, means that Harry won’t risk being the only member of the royal family not in uniform during the funeral.

Members of the royal family often wear uniforms to public events by virtue of their honorary roles with the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, but Harry lost his honorary military titles when he decided to give up frontline royal duties last year. As a result, protocol suggests that Harry, an army veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, would only wear a suit with medals at royal functions.

The decision also sidesteps another potential controversy after reports that Prince Andrew, the queen's second-oldest son, considered wearing an admiral’s uniform to his father’s funeral. Andrew retains his military titles even though he was forced to step away from royal duties after a disastrous interview with the BBC about his acquaintance with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Attendance at the funeral will be limited to 30 people because of the coronavirus restrictions in England. The list will include several of Philip’s relatives from Germany, together with immediate members of the royal family. The children in the family will not attend.

Guests will wear masks inside the chapel and observe social distancing. The queen, always the first to set an example, will also wear a mask.

In other details released about the funeral, Royal Marine buglers will play “Action Stations,” an alarm that alerts sailors to prepare for battle.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Royal Navy for 12 years and maintained close ties to the armed forces throughout his life. Military personnel will have a large role in honoring him Saturday despite the attendance limit.

Members of the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Royal Air Force and the British Army will take part in the funeral procession. Philip’s coffin will be carried to St. George’s Chapel on a specially adapted Land Rover that he designed himself.

___

A soldier from the Household Calvary Life Guards prepares his uniform before rehearsing for Britain's Prince Philip's funeral on the Drill Square at the Army Training Centre Pirbright in Woking, Surrey, England Wednesday April 14, 2021. Prince Philip's funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday following his death at the age of 99 on April 10. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House, London, Thursday April 15, 2021, to look at the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace, following the death of Prince Philip. (Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via AP) Credit: Jeremy Selwyn Credit: Jeremy Selwyn

Britain's Prince Charles, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visits the gardens of Marlborough House, London, Thursday April 15, 2021, to look at the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace, following the death of Prince Philip. (Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via AP) Credit: Jeremy Selwyn Credit: Jeremy Selwyn

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House, London, Thursday April 15, 2021, to look at the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace, following the death of Prince Philip. (Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via AP) Credit: Jeremy Selwyn Credit: Jeremy Selwyn

A picture of Britain's Prince Philip is placed in a pub's window in Windsor, England, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Britain's Prince Charles, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visits the gardens of Marlborough House, London, Thursday April 15, 2021, to look at the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace, following the death of Prince Philip. (Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via AP) Credit: Jeremy Selwyn Credit: Jeremy Selwyn

A worker puts up a cutout of a guardsman with a message reminding people not to let their guard down with regards to coronavirus, to coincide with non-essential shops being reopened this week, outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Tributes and messages left by members of the public left outside Buckingham Palace following the death of Prince Philip, are placed in the gardens of Marlborough House, London, Thursday April 15, 2021. (Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via AP) Credit: Jeremy Selwyn Credit: Jeremy Selwyn