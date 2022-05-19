Prince William, Kate join Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun' premiere

William and his wife, Kate, joined Cruise Thursday on a star-studded red carpet at Leicester Square for the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick,” in which Cruise reprises his role as U.S. Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than three decades after the release of the original film.

Speaking about William, Cruise told reporters: “We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying.”