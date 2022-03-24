Prince William expresses sorrow for slavery in Jamaica visit

William, second in line to the throne, made the comments while addressing a dinner in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. He echoed the words of his father, the Prince of Wales, who described the slave trade as an “appalling atrocity” during a visit to Barbados last year, when that Caribbean nation severed its ties to the British crown and became a republic.

“I want to express my profound sorrow,’’ William said. “Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened.’’