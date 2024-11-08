Prince William describes family's ‘brutal’ year as wife and father faced cancer treatment

Britain’s Prince William described the past year as “brutal” as he faced work while his wife and father were treated for cancer
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales receives a gift from a local, at Kalk Bay Harbour, near Cape Town, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Gianluigi Guercia/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales receives a gift from a local, at Kalk Bay Harbour, near Cape Town, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Gianluigi Guercia/Pool Photo via AP)
Nation & World
By DANICA KIRKA – Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) —

Britain's Prince William has described the past year as "brutal" following cancer diagnoses for his wife and father. "Honestly, it's been dreadful," he said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday as he closed out a four-day trip to South Africa, the Prince of Wales described 2024 as being probably “the hardest year in my life.”

He added: “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

“But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

King Charles III was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, forcing the monarch to step away from public appearances for two months as he focused on his treatment and recovery. Kate, the princess of Wales, announced her own cancer diagnosis a few weeks later and is slowly returning to public duties after completing a course of chemotherapy.

In a video released in September, Kate described her illness as “incredibly tough for us as a family.” William’s comments in South Africa marked the first time he has discussed his own feelings in detail.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Kate and the king would both take part in the national commemoration of Remembrance Day, in central London, on Sunday to honor those who died during the world wars and all the conflicts that have followed.

Prince William was in South Africa to announce the winners of his annual Earthshot competition, which is designed to inspire entrepreneurs and inventors to come up with new ways to combat climate change and other environmental problems. He also attended a meeting sponsored by his United for Wildlife charity, which brought together representatives of law enforcement agencies, conservation groups and corporations that are working to stop the trade in illegal wildlife products.

The work has provided a welcome distraction in an otherwise difficult year.

“It’s more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going,” William said. “I enjoy my work, and I enjoy pacing myself and keeping sure that I have got time for my family, too.”

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, arrives on board a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) boat to meet 2023 Earthshot finalist ABALOBI, at Kalk Bay Harbour, near Cape Town, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Gianluigi Guercia/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales is handed a fish as he speaks to local fisherman, at Kalk Bay Harbour, near Cape Town, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Gianluigi Guercia/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, speaks to Co-owner of ABALOBI Serge Raemaeker, who were 2023 Earthshot finalists, at Kalk Bay Harbour, near Cape Town, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Gianluigi Guercia/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, arrives to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year in Southport, England, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Danny Lawson, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's King Charles III meets guests during an International Sustainability reception at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday Nov. 6, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One...
2
Russia blasts Ukraine with more aerial attacks as part of an...
3
Philippine president angers China with new laws to demarcate South...
4
My 8 Biggest Financial Mistakes
5
Southern California wildfire destroys 132 structures as officials look...