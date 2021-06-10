Prince Philip 'wasn’t really looking forward' to centenary

In an interview with the BBC broadcast Thursday, the 57-year-old Prince Edward said the royal family would have “loved” the chance for Philip to be able to experience his centenary, even if his late father didn't. Philip died on April 9, 2021, just two months short of his 100th birthday.

“He didn’t really want all the fuss and bother," Edward said. “I think he wasn’t really looking forward to the centenary, even if we were.”