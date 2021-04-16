Prince Philip designed his own hearse, a modified Land Rover

The modified Land Rover TD5 130 will carry Prince Philip's coffin in a procession at Windsor Castle on Saturday as the queen and other members of the royal family follow before the funeral and interment in St. George’s Chapel.

Buckingham Palace said the prince's hearse was built at the Land Rover factory in Solihull in 2003, when Philip turned 82, and modified over the years with an open-top rear section to hold his coffin, with final changes being made up until 2019, the year he turned 98. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99.