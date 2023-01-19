Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sells 3.2M copies in 1st week

Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Prince Harry's headline-making memoir sold 1.6 million copies in the U.S. alone. It's a number comparable to first week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obama's “A Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama's “Becoming," which has sold more than 17 million copies since coming out in 2018.

The British publisher announced last week that "Spare" sold 400,000 copies in the United Kingdom in all formats — hardback, e-book and audio — on its first day.