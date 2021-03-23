Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. They signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company's mission of being proactive about mental health.

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance," he wrote.