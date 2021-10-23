Prince Charles warns of narrow window to face climate change

Representatives of around 200 countries will gather in Scotland at the end of the month for the two-week U.N. climate conference, known as COP26. Organizers say it is one of the last chances to nail down carbon-cutting promises that can keep global warming within manageable limits.

Alok Sharma, the British official serving as COP26 president, said getting countries to do enough to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — the goal agreed on at a summit in Paris in 2015 — would be “really tough.”

Current emissions-slashing commitments aren't enough, and major polluters including China and India have yet to submit new carbon-cutting plans for the next decade.

“It was brilliant, what they did in Paris, it was a framework agreement, (but) a lot of the detailed rules were left for the future,” Sharma told The Guardian newspaper.

“The question is whether or not countries are willing in Glasgow to go forward and commit to consensus on keeping 1.5C alive, that’s where the challenge will be.”

