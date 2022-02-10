Hamburger icon
Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The British Museum in London, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Tristan Fewings

Nation & World
37 minutes ago
Royal officials say Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, his office said Thursday.

A message on the royal's official Twitter page said Charles tested positive on Thursday morning and was “deeply disappointed” not to be able to attend a scheduled visit in Winchester, England.

No other details were immediately available.

Charles, 73, met dozens of people during a Wednesday evening reception at the British Museum.

The heir to the throne previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020. Officials said he had mild COVID-19 symptoms then. Charles and his wife, Camilla, isolated at Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Scotland at the time.

Spain's King Felipe VI, 54, and Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, 81, also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

