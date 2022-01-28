Prince Andrew gives up membership of prestigious golf club

The club in St. Andrews, Scotland, announced the move Friday, two weeks after Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles and roles with charitable organizations amid a U.S. civil lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17.

“I can confirm that the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his honorary membership,” the club said in a statement. “We respect and appreciate his decision.”