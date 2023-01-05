Prince Andrew case cited by woman who accused Trump of rape

At the time, Kaplan said the argument that the temporary law was improper had “for good reason" been rejected by every New York state and federal court to have considered it.

Kaplan wrote that the “claim-revival window was a reasonable measure to address an injustice."

Weeks later, Prince Andrew settled the lawsuit, agreeing to donate to the charity of the woman who claimed he had sexually abused her when she was 17 and to declare he never meant to malign her character.

Two weeks ago in seeking dismissal of Carroll's lawsuit, Trump's lawyers wrote that the state's Adult Survivors Act, “well-intentioned as it may be, is a fundamentally flawed law that is unable to withstand constitutional scrutiny."

They said that the law is unlike its predecessor, the Child Victims Act, because it was not narrowly tailored and it “arbitrarily revives long-expired claims without any viable justification under the law."

The lawyers said the law violates the New York State Constitution, was an invasion of due process and a “clear abuse of legislative power."

They also wrote that the state, in enacting the Adult Survivors Act, had provided no reason “why Plaintiff's own neglect or refusal to bring an action within the applicable time period should be construed as an injustice against her." The statute of limitations, they said, expired after five years.