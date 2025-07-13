Princess of Wales hands out trophy to Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz

Kate, the Princess of Wales, returned to Wimbledon along with her husband Prince William and two of their children to watch the men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, arrives to hand the trophy to Jannik Sinner of Italy after winning the men's singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MATTIAS KARÉN – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, returned to Wimbledon on Sunday along with her husband Prince William and two of their children to watch the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Kate is the patron of the All England Club and presented the winner's trophy to Sinner after he beat Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. The princess has been gradually resuming her public duties following cancer treatment and was at Wimbledon for a second straight day. On Saturday, she attended the women's final and gave champion Iga Swiatek her prize after a 6-0, 6-0 victory and offered consoling words to runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

On Sunday the British royals were joined by King Felipe VI of Spain, a number of former Wimbledon champions and a slew of Hollywood celebrities.

Actors Keira Knightley, Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman and John Lithgow were all seated in the Royal Box, as was London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

William and Kate arrived at the All England Club together with their oldest son, Prince George, and daughter Princess Charlotte. Before the men's final, they spent some time chatting with Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, who on Saturday became the first all-British duo in 89 years to win the men's doubles title at Wimbledon.

Last year, while recovering from cancer, Kate did not attend the women's final but was on hand for Alcaraz's win against Novak Djokovic at the All England Club.

This week she also welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to Britain.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Italy's Jannik Sinner receives the trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales, after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

