Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of July 18

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game topped last week's TV ratings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the week of July 18-24, the top 20 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Fox, 7.51 million.

2. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.15 million.

3. “60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 6.13 million.

4. “Home Run Derby” (8:19 p.m. EDT), ESPN, 6 million.

5. Jan. 6 hearing (8:01 p.m. EDT), MSNBC, 4.88 million.

6. Jan. 6 hearing (10:46 p.m. EDT), MSNBC, 4.27 million.

7. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.21 million.

8. “Attack on the Capitol" (Jan. 6 hearings), ABC, 3.98 million.

9. “Home Run Derby” (7:56 p.m. EDT), ESPN, 3.89 million.

10. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.62 million.

11. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.58 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.54 million.

13. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.359 million.

14. “Tucker Carlson Tonight" (Monday), Fox News, 3.359 million.

15. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.358 million.

16. “FBI,” CBS, 3.31 million.

17. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.25 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.22 million.

19. “Attack on Democracy” (Jan. 6 hearings), CNN, 3.18 million.

20. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.06 million.

