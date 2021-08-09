Priest is killed in western France; suspect is in custody

A church volunteer from Rwanda seeking political asylum admitted he had set three fires. He had been tasked with locking up the cathedral. He was not imprisoned while that investigation moves forward but must report to police regularly. Under the terms of his judicial control, he was lodged by the religious community in the locale where the priest was killed, BFMTV reported, citing law enforcement officials.

The head of the religious community of Montfort, Santino Brambilla, confirmed to BFMTV that the slain priest had housed the suspect who killed him for several months.

“This is a human drama, but the suffering is great,” Brambilla said.

There was no immediate indication that the slaying was linked to terrorism, like the 2016 killing of Rev. Jacques Hamel as he said Mass in his church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, outside Rouen. The Islamic State organization claimed responsibility for that slaying.

Last October, a sacristan and two faithful were knifed to death inside the basilica in Nice, attributed to an Islamist extremist.