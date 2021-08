Pride march held in Bosnia capital; opponents gather too

“We, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, trans, intersex and queer people, take to the streets because the pandemic restrictions are our everyday realities," groups behind the pride said in a statement. “In the year behind us, the rights and freedoms of LGBTIQ+ people have further deteriorated.”

One of the organizers, Amar Catovic, told the crowd Saturday that “the time has come to speak openly and clearly about the problems we are facing."

“I was always taught I should not be visible. But I will be proud of what I am, proud of myself for being a gay man," he said. “We demand equality! Aware of discrimination, violence and hate speech, we resist and say it's enough!”

The group's demands included swift passage of a law on same-sex partnerships and a plan on how to end discrimination and improve the lives of LGBT people in Bosnia.

The first pride march in Sarajevo was held in 2019, while last year's event gathered only small numbers because of the pandemic.

Caption Participants walk during the annual gay pride march in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Hundreds on Saturday attended a pride march in Bosnia's capital Sarajevo with organizers saying LGBT people have been further marginalized in the impoverished and conservative Balkan nation since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

