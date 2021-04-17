Pressure mounts for Merkel's bloc to end its power struggle

On Tuesday, the two contenders appeared at a closed-door meeting of the Union bloc's joint parliamentary group in Berlin that, according to German media reports, laid bare the divisions in the CDU. They held out the prospect of a decision by the end of the week.

There has been little sign of movement since, but mounting calls for a decision amid fears that the power struggle could do significant damage.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Laschet's predecessor as CDU leader, appealed Saturday for Laschet and Soeder to come to an agreement.

“No one can relieve them of this leadership responsibility,” she said, according to the dpa news agency.

Friedrich Merz, whom Laschet defeated in January to become the party leader, said: “Reach an agreement, Markus Soeder and Armin Laschet. This country needs prospects. This country needs leadership.”

The center-left Social Democrats nominated Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as their candidate for chancellor months ago. The environmentalist Greens are to announce Monday which of their co-leaders, Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, will make their first run for the chancellery.