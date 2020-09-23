President of Belarus inaugurated despite election protests

Tsikhanouskaya, who is in exile after being forced to leave Belarus, has not accepted the outcome of the election as valid. Neither have the thousands of her supporters who continued demanding Lukashenko's resignation during more than six weeks of mass protests.

The United States and the European Union have questioned the election and criticized the brutal police crackdown on peaceful protesters during the first few days of demonstrations.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius called Wednesday's inauguration ceremony “such a farce.”

“Forged elections. Forged inauguration. The former president of Belarus does not become less former. Quite the contrary. His illegitimacy is a fact with all the consequences that this entails,” Linkevicius said on Twitter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, called the fact that the ceremony was prepared in secrecy “very telling.”

“Even after this ceremony today, Mr. Lukashenko cannot claim democratic legitimization, which would be the condition to recognize him as the legitimate president of Belarus,” Seibert said Wednesday.

Protests demanding Lukashenko to step down have rocked the country daily since last month's election, with the largest rallies in Minsk attracting up to 200,000 people.

During the first three days of the protests, police used truncheons and rubber bullets to disperse crowds. Several protesters died, and more than 7,000 were detained.

The time and location of the inauguration ceremony were not publicized in advance. Law enforcement officers blocked off central areas of Minsk on Wednesday morning and public transportation services were suspended.

The Viasna human rights group said several protesters were detained near the Palace of Independence, where the ceremony took place, holding banners saying “The king has no clothes” and “The victory (will belong to) the people.”

Alexander Klaskousky, an independent Minsk-based analyst, said the secrecy surrounding the president's inauguration illustrated the threat the ongoing unrest poses to Lukashenko's grip on power.

“The secret inauguration illustrates the level of trust of the leader in the official results of the election and in the people. Those who officially got 80% of the votes don’t act like that,” Klaskousky said.

“Lukashenko received rebelling people as a gift from who he needs to hide during the inauguration, fearing mass protests,” he said.

Lukashenko has bristled at suggestions of dialogue with the opposition. Amid international outrage, Belarusian authorities switched to prosecuting top activists and mass detentions, avoiding large-scale violence.

Many members of the Coordination Council that was formed by the opposition to push for a transition of power have been arrested or forced to leave the country.

A prominent Coordination Council member, Pavel Latushko, compared the inauguration to a “gathering of thieves” and refused to recognize Lukashenko as the president of Belarus.

“For us, the citizens of Belarus, for the international community, he is a nobody. An unfortunate error of history and a disgrace of the civilized world," Latushko said on the messaging app Telegram. "We will never agree with the falsification (of the election) and are demanding a new vote. We urge everyone to engage in indefinite civil disobedience!”

Daria Litvinova in Moscow, Liudas Dapkus in Vilnius, Lithuania and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Central Elections Commission Chairwoman Lidiya Ermoshina, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of the Independence in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Lukashenko of Belarus has assumed his sixth term of office in an inauguration ceremony that wasn't announced in advance. State news agency BelTA reports that the ceremony will take place with several hundred top government official present. (Andrei Stasevich/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Andrei Stasevich Credit: Andrei Stasevich

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signs the inauguration certificate during his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of the Independence in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Lukashenko of Belarus has assumed his sixth term of office in an inauguration ceremony that wasn't announced in advance. State news agency BelTA reports that the ceremony will take place with several hundred top government official present. (Andrei Stasevich/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Andrei Stasevich Credit: Andrei Stasevich

The motorcade of Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko arrives for his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of the Independence in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has assumed his sixth term following an unexpected inauguration ceremony. (TUT.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The motorcade of Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko arrives for his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of the Independence in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (TUT.by via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, right, attends his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of the Independence in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Lukashenko of Belarus has assumed his sixth term of office in an inauguration ceremony that wasn't announced in advance. State news agency BelTA reports that the ceremony will take place with several hundred top government official present. (Sergei Sheleg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Sergei Sheleg Credit: Sergei Sheleg